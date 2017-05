She pleaded for the aggressors to leave her grandson's homeland in peace.

A woman from Crimea was visiting her grandson in Donetsk when she was filmed confronting OSCE officials. She accused them of complicity in the shellings and murder of civilians at the hands of the Kiev regime and spoke of her fear for her young grandson’s life.

The heart wrenching footage demonstrates the human side of the fascist war of aggression against Dombass, beyond the harrowing statistics.

READ MORE: When Ukraine dropped chemical weapons on Donbass, the west didn’t care (VIDEO)