Multipolar Reality: BRICS, The Battle for Africa, and Wokeism Gone Wild

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this week’s episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, Matt Breaks down the opposing paradigms clashing over the strategic battleground of Africa with a look towards the breakdown of the Black Sea Grain Deal, the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, and build-up to the BRICS+ Conference in South Africa.

We discuss the overwhelming systemic self-contradictions underlying the rules based international order and ultra liberal woke agenda that is cannibalizing the west’s own basis of survival. An exposition of true vs illusory wealth is also taken up in order to better comprehend the difference between feudal vs authentic capitalism.

For more Canadian Patriot Press videos, click here

To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here

To purchase other books (Clash of the Two Americas 1-4, The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set, or Untold History of Canada 1-4) click here

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report