in Latest, Video

Multiculturalism is a “Sickness”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

The PDF of the DOD report can be found below.

Click to access Litigation%20Release%20-%20The%20Strategic%20Consequences%20of%20Chinese%20Racism%20%20201301.pdf

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

China Accuses US of Instigating War in Ukraine, Says US ‘Using Ukraine’ To Create Crisis to Control Europe, Hails Russia-China Friendship

Stop The War Coalition Zoom Meeting On Ukraine