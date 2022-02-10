The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China Accuses US of Instigating War in Ukraine, Says US ‘Using Ukraine’ To Create Crisis to Control Europe, Hails Russia-China Friendship
News Topic 413
Furthest from Ukraine frontline, Washington is most eager for war: Global Times editorial
Furthest from Ukraine frontline, Washington is most eager for war: Global Times editorial
Washington still intends to impair other countries and maintain its hegemony by instigating wars. This is a staggering geopolitical daydream. To wake up from such a pipe dream, the bunch of political elites in Washington should carefully read this joint statement and understand how to make the US conform to the trend of the times and become a truly responsible power.
Kremlin disagrees with Borrell’s statement that Russia, China are authoritarian regimes
Kremlin disagrees with Borrell’s statement that Russia, China are authoritarian regimes
“We are large sovereign countries with our political system, with our mechanism of the government, we have respect for mechanism of the government of other states, and we believe that we have the right to expect a similar attitude on us,” Dmitry Peskov stressed
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It’s very telling comming from an absolut illegitimate unelected EU-Junta Apparatschik such as Borell of the total undemocratic “Globalist Fascist” EU Dictatorship. No pesky EU commoner ever voted for One of those Junta Members and Apparatschiks, we are not even allowed to vote for/against them and we can’t vote those corrupt criminal kleptocratic crooks Out. Same goes for the entire EU Dictatorship the result of a Two Stage “Coup D’éta” framed as phony “Treaties” [Maastrich+Lisbon] because nobody would voted for that Crap at all. Democracy in the EU a TOTAL NO SHOW, but those criminals in Brussels keep on BS’ing… Read more »
This illegitimate unelected EU junta is not only an undemocratic “globalist fascist bunch of Apparatschiks but also completely incompetent. We are paying their distain for us ! Seeing humanity from outer space, the extraterrestrials would think that the powerless people , the 99% have a sado-maso relationship with the powerful people, the 1% !
Zelensky should oppose the US/NATO adventure in Ukraine for the sake of his population.