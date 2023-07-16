MSM Ukr Heavy Losses: 20% Armour First Weeks, 10% Armour ‘Ensuing Weeks’; Ukr Ammo Firing Rate Falls

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US MSM Admits Ukr Offensive Heavy Losses: 20% Armour First Weeks, 10% Armour ‘Ensuing Weeks’; Ukr Attacks Bogged Down, Ammo Firing Rate Falls, Shell Shortage Bites
Topic 908
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Stay-at-home mom Kelly Richards from New York after quitting her full-time (dti-04) job managed to earn an average of between $6,000 and $8,000 a month freelancing at home…
Here’s how she did it…………… https://ssur.cc/RWfib8J
Given the deplorable performance of NATO’s weapons compared to Russia’s, I’m guessing that, if it came down to a nuclear confrontation, western nukes wouldn’t even work. Let’s hope we never have to find out.