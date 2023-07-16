in Latest, Video

MSM Ukr Heavy Losses: 20% Armour First Weeks, 10% Armour ‘Ensuing Weeks’; Ukr Ammo Firing Rate Falls

218 Views 18 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US MSM Admits Ukr Offensive Heavy Losses: 20% Armour First Weeks, 10% Armour ‘Ensuing Weeks’; Ukr Attacks Bogged Down, Ammo Firing Rate Falls, Shell Shortage Bites
Topic 908

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

18 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paige Joske
Paige Joske
July 16, 2023

Stay-at-home mom Kelly Richards from New York after quitting her full-time (dti-04) job managed to earn an average of between $6,000 and $8,000 a month freelancing at home…

Here’s how she did it…………… https://ssur.cc/RWfib8J

Last edited 2 hours ago by Alica
-3
Reply
JanetC
JanetC
July 16, 2023

Given the deplorable performance of NATO’s weapons compared to Russia’s, I’m guessing that, if it came down to a nuclear confrontation, western nukes wouldn’t even work. Let’s hope we never have to find out.

0
Reply

NYT, 20% weapons destroyed. Graham, conflict good for USA. F16 delay. Modi-Macron peace deal. U/1