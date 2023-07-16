The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin, we have more clusters. Elensky, Russia throwing away resources. Trump, cease and desist. U/2
Topic 1025
Tucker v Pence, Full Video:
Liam McCollum on Twitter: “Absolutely incredible. Here is the entire Ukraine discussion between @TuckerCarlson and Mike Pence.Tucker asks Pence about religious persecution in Ukraine, and he completely denies it. Tucker follows up, and Pence gets flustered. Pence then tells the ridiculous lie that Putin… pic.twitter.com/KA5FjqSKUM / Twitter”
Absolutely incredible. Here is the entire Ukraine discussion between @TuckerCarlson and Mike Pence.Tucker asks Pence about religious persecution in Ukraine, and he completely denies it. Tucker follows up, and Pence gets flustered. Pence then tells the ridiculous lie that Putin… pic.twitter.com/KA5FjqSKUM
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
What a great idea! Alex does a geopolitical commentary AND a wet t shirt competition! Love it.