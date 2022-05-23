The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Morgan Freeman banned in Russia. Poland wants free oil from Norway. Olodymyr Elensky. Update 1
Topic 553
I wish I could get up that early Alex, course with that lovely backdrop, it would be a lot easier. Hey, don’t waste that surf, go for an invigorating swim.
Morgan Freeman demonstrated just how superficial and uncritical his thinking actually is. His “air of sophistication” is simply acting.
Will Polish citizens in the Ukraine
have the right to be conscripted
and sent to fight in the Donbass?
PS: Norway is not an EU country, Alex.
It is in the European Economic Areaa (EEA),
but the two are not the same.
If Poland and Russia are going to get their act together, then the onus is on Russia to make sure that there won’t be much room in Ukraine to accommodate those Poles, take as much land as possible and let the Poles and Ukies fight for elbow room. Russia knows what the game is and I certain that steps will be taken to make the joint Polish Ukraine get together as uncomfortable as can be.
I meant Poland and Ukraine in my last post.
Poland want’s it’s cake and eat it, but not pay for it.