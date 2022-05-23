in Latest, Video

Morgan Freeman banned in Russia. Poland wants free oil from Norway. Olodymyr Elensky. Update 1

Alex Christoforou

djjjk
djjjk
May 23, 2022

I wish I could get up that early Alex, course with that lovely backdrop, it would be a lot easier. Hey, don’t waste that surf, go for an invigorating swim.

Sara
Sara
Reply to  djjjk
May 23, 2022

Thomas La Porte
Thomas La Porte
May 23, 2022

Morgan Freeman demonstrated just how superficial and uncritical his thinking actually is. His “air of sophistication” is simply acting.

Photios
Photios
May 23, 2022

Will Polish citizens in the Ukraine
have the right to be conscripted
and sent to fight in the Donbass?

Photios
Photios
May 23, 2022

PS: Norway is not an EU country, Alex.
It is in the European Economic Areaa (EEA),
but the two are not the same.

waine
waine
May 23, 2022

If Poland and Russia are going to get their act together, then the onus is on Russia to make sure that there won’t be much room in Ukraine to accommodate those Poles, take as much land as possible and let the Poles and Ukies fight for elbow room. Russia knows what the game is and I certain that steps will be taken to make the joint Polish Ukraine get together as uncomfortable as can be.

waine
waine
May 23, 2022

I meant Poland and Ukraine in my last post.

waine
waine
May 23, 2022

Poland want’s it’s cake and eat it, but not pay for it.

The U.S. doesn’t want to protect Ukraine; it wants to defeat Russia.