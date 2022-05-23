in Latest, Video

Media nudges Biden away from Ukraine, as ‘Special Status’ trap set for Poland.

Media nudges Biden away from Ukraine, as ‘Special Status’ trap set for Poland.
The Duran: Episode 1287

The Duran

penrose
penrose
May 23, 2022

The Poles must be gluttons for punishment. Apparently they like being used as pawns in the game. Bait in the trap. Suckers for the American Military / Spook / Industrial Complex. Hey Poles, wake up!!

1
Reply

