in Latest, Video

Moldova, Transnistria 2nd front. Kiev targets Russian journalists. Zombie movie canceled. Update 2

669 Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Moldova, Transnistria 2nd front. Kiev targets Russian journalists. Zombie movie canceled. Update 2
Topic 515

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
April 26, 2022

I get the feeling that this softly softly approach by Russia, is not as effective as is said, personally I think Putin should have taken a harder stand and not given the Ukies the chance to try any counter attack. It’s time Russia really opened up and used much more force.

0
Reply

Jupiter Macron ready rule over Europe, prepares to deindustrialise German economy

A More Effective Russian Strategy Against Further Enlargement of NATO