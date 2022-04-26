The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Jupiter Macron ready rule over Europe, prepares to deindustrialise German economy
The Duran: Episode 1268
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I’m not sure its wise to use the polls as a gauge of fair counting.
Please do an assessment of the number voting for Macron vs the number of adult citizens eligible to vote if they wanted to. (Not sure what the registration system is) I think you would find the total less than 40 percent. Not a majority. Likely the same in Germany, the UK, the US, and many other countries. The much-touted Western democracy does not exist!
Every year I drive through France from north to south and back again avoiding toll roads using local roads. What I see is the demise of a once great country. Macron is the king of pensions. Germany, France, Dutch parliaments fragmented. Stagnation.