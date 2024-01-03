in Latest, Video

Middle East escalation; Hardline neocons vs moderate neocons

18 Views 9 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
January 3, 2024

I make money from home using Facebook. Last month, I received $22,000 for doing a simple home job. I only work 4 to 5 hours per day on Facebook in my spare time. Everyone can easily earn more money from home. To get started, simply go to this website and follow the instructions. Details can be found on this website….
.
.
More Details this Link——-——-⫸ http://tinyurl.com/3fkkms82

Last edited 1 hour ago by LillyGreenwood
0
Reply
Commit
Commit
January 3, 2024

Israel first Jews vs world domination Jews. Who us supposed to be moderate here.

0
Reply
Commit
Commit
January 3, 2024

Alexander wonders why “Britain” focuses so much on world politics. A tiny island that cannot feed itself can’t afford to be isolationist.

0
Reply

Bild, Scholz resign in 2024. Macron, invest in Ukraine MIC. Lithuania PM, sad The Putin is winning

Rus Missile Strike Panics West, Polish FM Sikorski Wants Rus Strikes, Rumours Scholz to Resign, BRICS Expands