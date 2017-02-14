BREAKING: Michael Flynn out as Trump security advisor – the first to bite the dust

General Michael Flynn is the first official victim of the neocon backlash against the election results.

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late Monday. This was following revelations that he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country’s ambassador in the days surrounding their imposition.

Importantly this was weeks before Donald Trump was inaugurated, which may have been in breach of American law. When asked about the conversations Flynn claimed sanctions were not discussed. Later a transcript of the conversation revealed otherwise.

Like Trump, Flynn advocated closer relations with Russia. He was criticized for appearing on RT television and thought to have accepted fees from the Russian government. Russia has been accused – without and firm evidence – of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Conclusion: Flynn is the first official victim of the neocon backlash against the election results. Flynn stumbled and allowed himself to become easy prey for the liberal corporate media. Flynn is the first to go and it is doubtful he will be the last.