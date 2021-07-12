in Latest, Video

Merkel’s EU ’empire’ dream for the Balkans

366 Views 1 Comment

Merkel’s EU ’empire’ dream for the Balkans
The Duran: Episode 1034

Branching out into the Balkans will expand the EU ‘empire’… and dramatically weaken it, too

Branching out into the Balkans will expand the EU ’empire’… and dramatically weaken it, too

Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit. The European Union seems intent on welcoming the Western Balkan states into the fold.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Boz From Oz
Boz From Oz
July 12, 2021

What does one expect from Germany, Serbia stuck it up their backside in world war 2, Hitler thought he would wrap Serbia up quickly, instead more divisions were sent to Serbia, delaying the attack on Russia. Germany was the main advocate along with the Yanks in attacking Serbia over the Kosovo issue. Now again they are back, well this time Germany may just cop it nice and hard again, this time maybe forever, light up the Balkans and you just might light up the Russians, who this time won’t let Serbia fight alone as Russia did in the nineties, as… Read more »

0
Reply

New freedom of speech in the United States

Washington And Moscow To Cooperate On Cybercrime As Neocons Demand Attacks on Russia Instead