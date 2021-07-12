Merkel’s EU ’empire’ dream for the Balkans
The Duran: Episode 1034
Branching out into the Balkans will expand the EU ‘empire’… and dramatically weaken it, too
Branching out into the Balkans will expand the EU ’empire’… and dramatically weaken it, too
Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit. The European Union seems intent on welcoming the Western Balkan states into the fold.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What does one expect from Germany, Serbia stuck it up their backside in world war 2, Hitler thought he would wrap Serbia up quickly, instead more divisions were sent to Serbia, delaying the attack on Russia. Germany was the main advocate along with the Yanks in attacking Serbia over the Kosovo issue. Now again they are back, well this time Germany may just cop it nice and hard again, this time maybe forever, light up the Balkans and you just might light up the Russians, who this time won’t let Serbia fight alone as Russia did in the nineties, as… Read more »