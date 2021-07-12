Washington And Moscow To Cooperate On Cybercrime As Neocons Demand Attacks on Russia Instead

News Topic 218

Telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden

Telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden The presidents continued their dialogue on ensuring information security and countering cybercrime, which they started at the Russia-US summit in Geneva. In the context of recent reports on a series of cyberattacks ostensibly made from Russian territory, Vladimir Putin noted that despite Russia’s willingness to curb criminal manifestations in the information space through a concerted effort, no inquiries on these issues have been received from US agencies in the last month.

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | The White House

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | The White House President Biden spoke today with President Putin. The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the U.S.-Russia Summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council. President Biden also spoke with President Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that…

Biden Warns Putin to Act Against Ransomware Groups, or U.S. Will Strike Back

Biden Warns Putin to Act Against Ransomware Groups, or U.S. Will Strike Back Mr. Biden’s phone call appeared to be a pointed ultimatum to stop the hackers, who have attacked computer networks in the United States with relative impunity. President Biden warned President Vladimir V.

