Melbourne stands at historic crossroads. What happens next may determine everything…
The Duran: Episode 1094
“F**K The Jab, Long Live Australia” – 20,000 Shut Down Melbourne Highway In Massive Lockdown Protest
Anti-lockdown protests have become more common in Australia since the latest round of “snap” lockdowns began two months ago. Initially, those lockdowns were supposed to last a week. But months later, with tensions running high, millions of Australians are fed up with the government’s lockdowns and vaccine requirements.
Alexander is correct. Morrison and Andrews are going for all or nothing. Both have a globalist gun to their heads to deliver TheGreatReset NWO the first in the West. I Spoke an Aussie today. Police has been replaced by the military. Its going from bad to worse. This will not end well. Non compliance is the only answer.