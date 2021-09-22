in Latest, Video

Melbourne stands at historic crossroads. What happens next may determine everything…

116 Views 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Melbourne stands at historic crossroads. What happens next may determine everything…
The Duran: Episode 1094

“F**K The Jab, Long Live Australia” – 20,000 Shut Down Melbourne Highway In Massive Lockdown Protest

“F**K The Jab, Long Live Australia” – 20,000 Shut Down Melbourne Highway In Massive Lockdown Protest

Anti-lockdown protests have become more common in Australia since the latest round of “snap” lockdowns began two months ago. Initially, those lockdowns were supposed to last a week. But months later, with tensions running high, millions of Australians are fed up with the government’s lockdowns and vaccine requirements.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
September 22, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I get paid over $100 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .Here’s what I have been doing…… http://www.richnow1.com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Sara
-2
Reply
Josh
Josh
Reply to  Sara
September 22, 2021

Get lost

0
Reply
Tom
Tom
September 22, 2021

Alexander is correct. Morrison and Andrews are going for all or nothing. Both have a globalist gun to their heads to deliver TheGreatReset NWO the first in the West. I Spoke an Aussie today. Police has been replaced by the military. Its going from bad to worse. This will not end well. Non compliance is the only answer.

0
Reply

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: 2021, The Year the West Sought to Destablise Russia – and Failed Totally

London Increasingly Nervous on AUKUS Fallout as Paris-Berlin Eye EU Army, Australian Submarine Deal Unravels