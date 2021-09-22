The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
London Increasingly Nervous on AUKUS Fallout as Paris-Berlin Eye EU Army, Australian Submarine Deal Unravels
UK-France defence summit cancelled in Aukus row
A Franco-British defence ministers’ summit due to take place this week has been cancelled as Paris steps up its protests over the loss of a £48bn submarine contract with Australia and its secret replacement with nuclear technology from the UK and US.
The biggest beneficiary of France’s petulance is sitting in the Kremlin
For Emmanuel Macron, who likes to project the image of an international statesman, the Aukus deal is a monumental personal blow
‘Not acceptable’: EU chief criticizes treatment of France by AUKUS nuclear sub pact — RT World News
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took aim at the AUKUS deal on Monday, saying that the treatment of France by Australia, the UK and the US “is not acceptable,” as criticism mounts over the submarine deal.
‘Wake-up call’ for EU: Berlin voices support for France in AUKUS submarine row with US & Australia — RT World News
EU powerhouse Germany says France being snubbed by Australia in favor of a partnership with the US and the UK is a signal to continental European nations to stand together and boost self-reliance. France invoked EU solidarity after Australia cancelled a $40 billion contract for French-made attack submarines in favor of US-made nuclear-powered boats.
Its all about ideology and as always ideology leads to war. Australia is jet again the american/british Anzac unsinkable aircraft carrier. Australia has no nuclear powerstations. NO expirience for maintenance or facility to store spent fuel rods. Aussies have to move those 8 subs to California every time to replace the rods. It means months of no service. If it looks like a scam its a scam allright.