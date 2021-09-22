Australian News Coverage of AUKUS Deal

Analysis

Foreign relations For France, it’s not so much the subs – it’s the snub Paris no longer thinks it can trust Australia. But Morrison might also have fences to mend with Washington, too. Sep 19, 2021

Hans van Leeuwen

Western alliance French subs snub opens cracks in EU defences Germany has suggested the AUKUS defence pact threatens the very coherence of the Western alliance, and France may use it to push for greater EU military integration. Sep 19, 2021

Henry Bodkin, Henry Samuel and James Crisp

Opinion

Emmanuel Macron Macron shows why Anglosphere right to exclude him The French President is incandescent – but AUKUS is, on every level, a positive development, a sign that there are still some grown-ups patrolling the playground. Sep 19, 2021

Daniel Hannan

Analysis

Regional security What Washington gets from the subs deal The AUKUS pact with Australia is part of Washington’s push to prevent Beijing achieving military superiority in Asia. Sep 19, 2021

Kathrin Hille

Analysis

Analysis Boris Johnson the unlikely winner in subs deal The defence pact that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first tangible victory in a campaign to make post-Brexit Britain a player on the global stage. Sep 19, 2021

Mark Landler

China relations Dutton warns of ‘more aggressive behaviour from China’ Peter Dutton says Australia should be prepared for retaliation from China over the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, suggesting there will be more cyber attacks. Sep 19, 2021

Matthew Cranston

USA Secret talks and a hidden agenda: Behind the AUKUS deal The United States and Australia went to extraordinary lengths to keep Paris in the dark as they secretly negotiated a plan to build nuclear submarines. Sep 18, 2021

David E. Sanger

Foreign relations France vents subs anger with recall of Australian, US envoys The shock move signals a potentially serious rupture in French-Australian relations after the dumping of a $90 billion submarine contract that the French described as a “stab in the back”. Updated Sep 18, 2021

Hans van Leeuwen

September 11 attacks Four long reads for this weekend Four stories from the latest edition of AFR Weekend to pore over. Updated Sep 17, 2021

Opinion

The AFR View Australia’s strategic worries are shared in the Indo-Pacific The submarine deal with the US and Britain will be signed at the same time as the Quad partners meet face to face. That says something about regional alarm over China’s behaviour. Sep 17, 2021

The AFR View

Federal budget Defence spend to rival Cold War blowout Defence spending is poised to hit at least 2.5 per cent of GDP a year by the end of the decade, dwarfing the existing allocation. Sep 17, 2021

John Kehoe and Andrew Tillett

Foreign relations Australia ‘can’t walk back’ on nuclear submarine deal Australia had a choice to take itself off the strategic map but opted to do the opposite. Sep 17, 2021

Jacob Greber

Perspective Nuclear family: Setting a new course in submarine policy The acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines promises to transform the Australian navy, but there are some uncomfortable realities Australia must also confront. Sep 17, 2021

Andrew Tillett

China relations China says relations with Australia will worsen China’s state media has talked up Australia’s relatively weak military power compared with the US and called Scott Morrison’s offer to talk to Xi Jinping an ‘olive branch’ that is unlikely to be accepted. Sep 17, 2021

Michael Smith

Opinion

Opinion Scott Morrison’s nuke deal a geopolitical game changer Australia is finally, and belatedly, starting to insure against the risks it faces – a brave decision that will irreversibly alter our strategic path. Sep 17, 2021

Christopher Joye

Centuria Capital Group Owner of Naval Group’s headquarters backs submarines switch The boss of a $3 billion property group that owns the building where Naval Group is based is in favour of the new submarine deal. Sep 17, 2021

Simon Evans

Opinion

Opinion Australia’s credibility rests on subs success After disappointing the Japanese and then alienating the French, we can’t afford to change course on our nuclear submarine deal. Sep 17, 2021

Marcus Hellyer

Federal election Most Australians approve of nuclear subs deal Support for the nuclear-powered submarines deal is strong among men, older Australians and Coalition voters, according to a Roy Morgan poll. Sep 17, 2021

Tess Bennett

ADF US military ramp-up in Australia to ensure ‘match fitness’ American ships, bomber planes, satellites and military base personnel will have a significantly increased presence across Australia. Updated Sep 17, 2021

Matthew Cranston

International affairs Subs snub won’t sink Australia-EU trade deal, Brussels says The AUKUS announcement overshadowed the EU’s launch of an Indo-Pacific strategy that could increase Europe’s naval presence in the region. Sep 17, 2021

Hans van Leeuwen

Defence spending ‘Brutal’ subs decision is ‘like Trump’, French foreign minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian signalled further French pressure on Canberra as he compared Australia’s cancellation of the $90 billion defence deal to Donald Trump. Sep 16, 2021

Hans van Leeuwen

Need to Know Qld becomes fifth state to legalise euthanasia The state parliament has passed laws allowing voluntary assisted dying after days of emotional debate; More than 49.6pc of people in NSW over the age of 16 have received two doses of the vaccine. Follow updates here. Updated Sep 16, 2021

Timothy Moore and Natasha Rudra

Defence spending Nuclear subs the first step in ‘forever partnership’ Australia’s shock acquisition of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines is the first move in what will be a big surge in defence spending to counter China. Sep 16, 2021

Andrew Tillett

Nuclear energy Anti-nuke campaigners prepare for a new battle The anti-nuclear campaigners of the 1970s and 1980s believe the public won’t support nuclear submarines docking in their capital cities. Updated Sep 16, 2021

Mark Ludlow and Julie Hare

Nuclear energy Australian universities have expertise to support AUKUS security pact Group of Eight universities have a demonstrated world-class record in science and technology. Sep 16, 2021

Julie Hare

Rear Window French subs sink amid more Morrison pretence In the Morrison government’s submarine pivot, there lies a profusion of comedy. Sep 16, 2021

Joe Aston

Defence spending New military technology in government’s sights Australia will acquire Tomahawk missiles and extend the life of its six Collins class submarines to enhance long-range strike capability. Sep 16, 2021

Andrew Tillett

Opinion

National security Australia crosses a strategic Rubicon The Morrison government has now acted swiftly to regain just a fraction of the military edge that Beijing has been acquiring for years. Sep 16, 2021

Rory Medcalf

Opinion

International affairs ‘All the way with the USA’ – and the UK Scott Morrison has united with Joe Biden and Boris Johnson to announce a potent new security partnership in the Indo-Pacific and a nuclear-powered submarine deal replacing the dumped French project. Sep 16, 2021

Jennifer Hewett

Opinion

Canberra Observed No one’s talking snub now as grand alliance surfaces Boris Johnson’s ‘gatecrashing’ of Scott Morrison’s and Joe Biden’s G7 meeting was probably the most important trilateral gathering for Australia in 70 years. Sep 16, 2021

Phillip Coorey

Mining Miners call for China olive branch after defence pact Big miners fear they might be penalised by Chinese customers after Australia committed to enhanced defence pact with the US. Sep 16, 2021

Peter Ker

Opinion

Australia’s China challenge A Rolls-Royce sub fleet, when what we need is a class of Corollas If the US decides not to pay the price of competing with China, Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines could ultimately leave our home defences exposed. Sep 16, 2021

Sam Roggeveen

Opinion

Defence spending The French thought the subs deal was too big to fail. They were wrong Under the AUKUS deal, the Australian government is now further away from receiving new submarines. But China’s actions forced Australia’s hand. Sep 16, 2021

Andrew Tillett

China relations SA Premier says defence gains outweigh short-term pain A former SA governor who presided over a nuclear royal commission says nuclear-powered subs are a smart move. Sep 16, 2021

Simon Evans

Taiwan Taiwan plans $12b boost in arms spending, warns of ‘severe threat’ Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernising the armed forces – well-armed but dwarfed by China’s – and increasing defence spending a priority. Sep 16, 2021

Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

Defence spending PM hails new subs deal as ‘forever partnership’ The acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines is the start of a “forever partnership” between Australia, the US and UK. Sep 16, 2021

Andrew Tillett

Analysis

Analysis Kim Jong-un’s nuclear weapons development puts Biden to the test North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles, just three days after Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles. Sep 16, 2021

Edward White and Kana Inagaki

Opinion

Opinion A profound move for both Canberra and Washington Both Australia and the US see the balance of power shifting away from allied democracies. Both are willing to take steps, even dramatic ones, to shift it back. Sep 16, 2021

Richard Fontaine

Emmanuel Macron French ministers lament ‘regrettable’ decision ‘This is a decision contrary to the letter and the spirit of cooperation between France and Australia,’ said the foreign and defence ministers. Updated Sep 16, 2021

Hans van Leeuwen

Analysis

Nuclear disarmament New Zealand is missing from AUKUS Notably missing from Australia’s new trilateral military alliance acronym is ‘NZ’ and the reason is most likely nuclear. Sep 16, 2021

Matthew Cranston

Scott Morrison Australia to build nuclear-powered subs, not weapons Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia will obtain nuclear submarines for the first time under a new defence alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom. It will not include weapons or a civil nuclear industry. Updated Sep 16, 2021

Matthew Cranston and Andrew Tillett

Adelaide Defence Innovation Partnership in South Australia boosts many projects A new injection of capital is seen as a validation of the Defence Innovation Partnership, which has bankrolled 20 projects. Sep 16, 2021

Agnes King

Peter Dutton US looking for ‘new and unique ways’ to strengthen Australia alliance Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin wants this week’s AUSMIN talks to deliver real changes to strengthen the alliance to better manage threats in the Indo-Pacific region. Sep 16, 2021

Matthew Cranston