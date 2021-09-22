The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: 2021: The Year the West Sought to Destablise Russia – and Failed Totally
Third Russian national charged over Salisbury poisonings
A third Russian national has been charged over the 2018 novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, British police have said. A man using the name Sergey Fedotov, believed to be about 50 years old, is alleged to have been working as part of a Russian military unit with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who have previously been charged over the poisonings in Wiltshire.
