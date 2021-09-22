JOY REID — The Race-Hustler In Chief

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

One of the biggest domestic stories in the United States this month has been the disappearance of Gabby Petito, an attractive young white woman who went missing while travelling with her fiancé. Gabby may well have been attractive, but she was clearly not right in the head; added to that is the bizarre behaviour of Brian Laundrie after her disappearance.

Unusual stories often generate unusual amounts of publicity, but for race-hustler in chief Joy Reid – a distinctly unattractive black woman in every sense of the word – there could be only one explanation for this, a species of racism known as missing white woman syndrome. Reid devoted considerable space to this on her propaganda programme with two fellow traveller guests. Shortly after it was broadcast, Gabby’s body was found.

It beggars belief that the murder of a white woman can be viewed in racial terms when the only current suspect is a white man. Heck, what happened to violence against women? But is it true that missing white women generate more publicity than missing black women? While few would weep if Joy Reid were to vanish off the face of the Earth, the same could be said of Rachel Maddow.

Back in the 1970s, John Gacy murdered 33 young men and boys, all of them white – perhaps he was a racist? Seriously though, it was only his last victim, a fifteen year old, who generated any substantial publicity, and this was solely because of a classic policeman’s hunch. In London, Dennis Nilsen murdered at least twelve young men, again, all of them white. Like Gacy, Nilsen was a homosexual, and like Gacy, his victims generated little if any publicity when they went missing. Indeed, there is still uncertainty over the number of victims they both claimed.

Were the lives of these victims less important than that of Gabby Petito? The law doesn’t think so.

If attractive young white women generate enormous publicity when they go missing, some distinctly unattractive black men generate even more when they are killed. The name George Floyd springs to mind, but the death of homeless white man Tony Timpa at the hands of Dallas police generated far less publicity and outrage. Does this mean there is such a thing as dead black man syndrome?

If Joy Reid truly believes the deaths of black women are under-reported, there is an easy solution to that, she can report on them herself, or maybe her white masters wouldn’t allow that? Joy Reid makes much of her ancestors being bought and sold by the white man, but she has gone one better, and sold her soul to the mainly white Washington elites.

