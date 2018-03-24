Melania Trump refuses to be bullied by anyone

Before the 2016 election took place, First Lady Melania Trump committed herself to fighting cyber-bullying if her husband was elected President. This week, on Tuesday, March 20, Mrs. Trump reiterated that committment.

This caused the media, most of whom hate her husband, to attack her, basing this attack on the premise that her husband, President Donald Trump is the supreme cyber-bully because of his aggressive and assertive use of Twitter. President Trump is known for berating his foes on Twitter and calling them names. And, so, the media critics went after Melania to criticize her choice of causes.

In seemingly unrelated stories through the rest of the week attack pieces were printed by various women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with the President during the time of his marriage to Melania. The headlines are anything from accusatory to salacious. Here are some examples:

The attack is the basest sort of hit possible, as these pieces highlight the accusation and “apology” offered by former Playmate model Karen McDougal. In the pieces this lady offers an apology to Melania for the affair with her husband, with the core of the story essentially as shown here (this is from the USA Today version):

“What can you say except I’m sorry?” [McDougal] told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, apologizing for the alleged affair to Melania Trump. “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.” McDougal admitted that she knew Donald Trump was married during the alleged affair, saying she was reluctant to bring it up because “she felt guilty.” She also said that Donald Trump offered to pay her after they had been intimate for the first time in 2006 and that it made her cry. “After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” McDougal said. “I’ve never been offered money like that. I looked at him and said, ‘I’m not that type of girl.” “And he said, ‘Oh,’ and he said, ‘You’re really special,'” McDougal said, adding: “It hurt me that he saw me in that light.” According to McDougal, the relationship lasted for about 10 months. She says she broke it off in April 2007 because she felt guilty. She recalled traveling to meet Trump at his properties in New York, New Jersey and California and said she had sex with him “many dozens of times.” McDougal had feelings for Trump, but the affair was “just tearing me apart,” she said. “There was a real relationship there. There were real feelings,” she added. “He would call me baby or he would call me beautiful Karen.”

Okay, so here we have a great way to humiliate a devout Slovenian Roman Catholic, who is actually quite a traditional woman, even while she was a red-hot model, by making “apologies” that are not apologies at all, but quite simply efforts to publicly humiliate and shame of Melania, not to mention attacking the very essence of her marriage to her husband itself.

Oh, wait. Isn’t that also… media bullying?

It would seem so. And on Tuesday, Mrs. Trump wasn’t having it. She fought back with her own gifts, those being her characteristic elegance, but with her amazing personal strength. But, praise aside, this is what the First Lady had to say:

I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic. I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me from doing what I know is right. I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation.”

Mrs. Trump made this comment as she convened executives from major online and social media companies at the White House to discuss cyberbullying and safety on the Internet. And, she did not back down to the attacks that came afterward. She noted that she gets many letters from children who have been bullied or threatened through social media. And, she insisted in her discussion with those executives she met with, “I believe together we can make a real difference in encouraging positive behaviors on social media.”

Now, there is no call here to label Melania Trump as a victim. She isn’t. And it can be safely assumed that as the Donald and his wife discussed the possibility of running for President, that the willingness of the media to provoke the worst sorts of scandal possible would arise. The media is not kind to Republicans in the United States, especially conservative ones, because they are a threat to the spirit and lifestyles that the liberal media want to promote.

But it also stands that such public efforts at humiliation of America’s First Lady, who by all accounts is really an amazing person, who is wise enough to not be naive about her husband’s life and history, and to be with him anyway… this speaks volumes for her. She is no victim. She is a fighter.

And she is certainly doing the right thing to combat cyberbullying. She knows it first hand from what the liberal media try to do to her and her family every day.