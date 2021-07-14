McAfee’s widow doubts note left behind by John
‘Sounds like one of John’s tweets’: McAfee’s doubtful widow shares PHOTO of his alleged suicide note
Posting a picture of John McAfee’s alleged suicide note, his widow Janice argued it sounded more like a draft tweet. She continues to doubt the official explanation by the Spanish authorities that McAfee hanged himself in prison. “This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life.
BabylonBee
On the contrary, it reads like someone who’s at the end of his rope (figuratively speaking).