McAfee’s widow doubts note left behind by John

McAfee's widow doubts note left behind by John

‘Sounds like one of John’s tweets’: McAfee’s doubtful widow shares PHOTO of his alleged suicide note

‘Sounds like one of John’s tweets’: McAfee’s doubtful widow shares PHOTO of his alleged suicide note

Posting a picture of John McAfee’s alleged suicide note, his widow Janice argued it sounded more like a draft tweet. She continues to doubt the official explanation by the Spanish authorities that McAfee hanged himself in prison. “This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life.

Alex Christoforou

Gregg
Gregg
July 14, 2021

Hmmm
Hmmm
July 14, 2021

On the contrary, it reads like someone who’s at the end of his rope (figuratively speaking).

