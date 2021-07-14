FBI tweet asks Americans to spy on ‘extremist’ family & friends
****News Topic 478*****
FBI Asks Americans To Spy On Own Families And Friends To Prevent ‘Extremism’
FBI Asks Americans To Spy On Own Families And Friends To Prevent ‘Extremism’
The FBI fired out a tweet Sunday afternoon urging Americans to check on their own family members and make sure they aren’t planning any ‘extremism’, prompting a wave of comparisons to authoritarian communist governments. The wording of the tweet, which links to a Department of National Intelligence (DNI) “booklet” about “homegrown violent extremism” is clear.
Democrat Groups Plan to ‘Fact Check’ Private SMS Messages
Democrat Groups Plan to ‘Fact Check’ Private SMS Messages
Appearing on CNN Sunday, Anthony Fauci described it “horrifying” that a crowd at the CPAC gathering applauded when a guest speaker declared that young people are educating themselves about the side effects of the COVID vaccine.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.