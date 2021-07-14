in Latest, Video

FBI tweet asks Americans to spy on ‘extremist’ family & friends

FBI Asks Americans To Spy On Own Families And Friends To Prevent ‘Extremism’

The FBI fired out a tweet Sunday afternoon urging Americans to check on their own family members and make sure they aren’t planning any ‘extremism’, prompting a wave of comparisons to authoritarian communist governments. The wording of the tweet, which links to a Department of National Intelligence (DNI) “booklet” about “homegrown violent extremism” is clear.

