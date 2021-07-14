in Latest, Video

Assange political extradition case in UK and US

Assange political extradition case in UK and US
The Duran: Episode 1036

Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
July 14, 2021
This is the most interesting and most informative video I have seen in a long time. It’s fortunate that Alexander, speaking from personal experience as a British lawyer, could explain to us non-Brits the British system which differs from ours. I am also very impressed by Robert Barns’ comments. Nothing that was said surprised me, as I happen to have had personal experience as both a juror in a murder trial, and as a member of the Grand Jury, both of which were shocking and traumatic experiences for me as I discovered the depth of corruption and political shenanigans that… Read more »

