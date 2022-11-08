The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
MBS & BRICS, the most dangerous pivot in history
The Duran: Episode 1430
I firmly believe that the terrorism scare that was announced last weekend by the US Embassy in South Africa was the USA firing a warning shot at the “S” in BRICS (S = South Africa) re its refusal to go along with US sanctions against Russia. SA had allowed a Russian oligarch’s yacht to berth in SA’s harbours.
Surely, if Joe Biden assonates a head of state in the Middle East, his life will not be worth a plug nickel. For this is a red line dripping in blood, as fear of death is an oil-rich dictator’s stock in trade.
This all powerful Israeli army that Alexander mooted, got it’s arse kicked by Hesbola of the Lebanon. Personally if the US does explode in a political crisis, Israel will get some kick back from that event. All in all the coming weeks and months could be a world game changer. Just imagine the world without the exceptional state and it’s attack dog Israel.
1srea! may not directly force sanctions on China and Russia, however it is highly likely that they will force the collective west to put sanctions on China and Russia. Then claim innocence when all hell breaks loose.