70 Years On, The Octopus is Alive and Well

Few in the west know of Operation VALUABLE, the 1947 US OSS (CIA) /SIS (MI6) plan for regime change in Albania, seventy-plus years ago. Back then, a hard core of OSS (CIA) and MI6 regime change specialists perceived Albania to be the most vulnerable state – allied to the USSR – to target.

The Deep State, CIA, and MI6’s key learning from the failure of Operation VALUABLE was that a strong head of state must be forcibly removed from power, before or during the engineered regime change operation, whether by assassination or by political coup. Thus the failure to remove Hoxha by force prior to infiltrating King Zog operatives into Albania was deemed an error, by that measure.

Enver Hoxha, Albania

An analogy to Operation VALUABLE is Operation Ajax of 1953. Operation Ajax was the CIA coup to topple Mossadegh of Iran, and install the Shah. But unlike the failure to return King Zog to the throne in Albania, the CIA was successful in Iran, toppling Mossadegh and installing the Shah. Removal of Libya’s Qaddafi and Yanukovich of the Ukraine followed much the same US regime change pattern, in general.*

From Operation VALUABLE – which was terminated by 1953 – emerged a hard core of CIA Elite regime change operatives, led by Dean Acheson, Allen Dulles, and Frank Wisner, as well as James Jesus Angleton by 1954. The failure of VALUABLE haunted Angleton and inspired his pointless witch-hunts as CI chief for many years, occasionally compromising other covert operations.

To illustrate the persistence and legacy of the original cold war warriors bent on destroying the USSR and its satellites via Albania (and to destroy Russia via the Ukraine today) the successors to the CIA hard-core established Kosovo via NATO’s war on Serbia, as a rogue state carved out of Serbia and allied to Albania, noting that Serbia is considered to be a staunch ally of Russia.

And, fully thirty years on from Operation VALUABLE in 1953, CIA-connected George Wakenhut and CIA operative John Philip Nichols touted their Cabazon Arms operation (developed with the Cabazon Indian band) in 1983 as “products that could be utilized in small countries bordering Albania, or large countries bordering the Soviet Union” in order to destabilize them. The Cabazon Arms document also discussed biological weapons development, fuel-air bombs, and the Wakenhut/Cabazon relationship with Valleyfield Chemical of Canada (Gerald Bull) and the rail gun. (Bull was assassinated by the mossad in 1991.)

Point being, since the inception of the CIA as successor to the OSS, and end of world war 2, the CIA and related collective west Deep State operatives have maintained their focus on destabilizing and destroying Russia as a sovereign state for a span of 70 years, noting that anti-Soviet sentiment among western Elites preceded the second world war, to the date of foundation of the Soviet Republic.

Casolaro’s evident belief however was that The Octopus is not a monolithic entity simply dedicated to destroying the Soviet Union and Russia, but the sum of its moving parts, all with a particular agenda, some of which may intersect.** These myriad parts act together when circumstances dictate and allow. Militarily, US aggression in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and provoking the SMO all neatly fit the Octopus agenda. Politically, Russiagate, C-19, Iran provocation, and blind CW support for Israel regardless of its crimes (for example) all neatly fit the Octopus agenda, too.

When seen in this light – ie that The Octopus consists primarily of militarist private corporations in collusion with the collective west’s governmental Deep State, and the Machiavellian means by which they work together, the Octopus is no longer a mystery, but a beast risen from the depths with its many complex tentacles plain to see.

* Other examples include Arbenz, Lamumba, Allende, and General René Schneider.

But the CIA’s state policy of political assassination is not always possible or desirable. When the Shah criticized US support for Israel and pursued policies incompatible with US direction by the mid-1970’s, there was no popular regime change alternative that the US could or would support, so the Shah was allowed to fall instead of being assassinated and replaced with a US actor. Georgia’s Rose Revolution, Syria (Assad), Venezuela (Maduro), North Korea, Iran today, the Ukraine, and Russia provide examples where the best the CIA may potentially hope for is popular revolt, where US political assassination is not an option, due to tight state security or failed opportunity, as in the case of Fidel Castro.

**Arguable that Hillary Clinton’s “Arab Spring” particularly focused on Syria, due to Syria’s relative alliance to to the Russian Federation.

