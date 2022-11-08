in Latest, Video

EU gas crisis in 2023, 24, 25… Pirates attack Hungary & Poland. Missile Math, 16-16=2. U/1

67 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EU gas crisis in 2023, 24, 25… Pirates attack Hungary & Poland. Missile Math, 16-16=2. U/1
Topic 767

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Jared Cohen is one of the U.S. Deep State’s most powerful agents.