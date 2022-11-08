Jared Cohen is one of the U.S. Deep State’s most powerful agents.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Wikileaks’s founder and leader Julian Assange once (in his classic 27 October 2014 “Google Is Not What It Seems”) called Jared Cohen “Google’s ‘director of regime change.’”:

Cohen’s directorate appeared to cross over from public relations and “corporate responsibility” work into active corporate intervention in foreign affairs at a level that is normally reserved for states. Jared Cohen could be wryly named Google’s “director of regime change.” According to the emails, he was trying to plant his fingerprints on some of the major historical events in the contemporary Middle East. He could be placed in Egypt during the revolution, meeting with Wael Ghonim, the Google employee whose arrest and imprisonment hours later would make him a PR-friendly symbol of the uprising in the Western press. Meetings had been planned in Palestine and Turkey, both of which — claimed Stratfor emails — were killed by the senior Google leadership as too risky. Only a few months before he [and Google’s Chairman/CEO Eric Schmidt] met with me [during Assange’s British house-arrest “in mid-May 2011”], Cohen was planning a trip to the edge of Iran in Azerbaijan to “engage the Iranian communities closer to the border,” as part of Google Ideas’ project on “repressive societies.” In internal emails Stratfor’s vice president for intelligence, Fred Burton (himself a former State Department security official), wrote, “Google is getting WH [White House] and State Dept support and air cover. In reality they are doing things the CIA cannot do . . . [Cohen] is going to get himself kidnapped or killed. Might be the best thing to happen to expose Google’s covert role in foaming up-risings, to be blunt. The US Gov’t can then disavow knowledge and Google is left holding the shit-bag.14”

In further internal communication, Burton said his sources on Cohen’s activities were Marty Lev — Google’s director of security and safety — and Eric Schmidt himself.15 Looking for something more concrete, I began to search in WikiLeaks’ archive for information on Cohen. State Department cables released as part of Cablegate reveal that Cohen had been in Afghanistan in 2009, trying to convince the four major Afghan mobile phone companies to move their antennas onto US military bases.16 In Lebanon he quietly worked to establish an intellectual and clerical rival to Hezbollah, the “Higher Shia League.”17 And in London he offered Bollywood movie executives funds to insert anti-extremist content into their films, and promised to connect them to related networks in Hollywood.18

Three days after he visited me at Ellingham Hall, Jared Cohen flew to Ireland to direct the “Save Summit,” an event cosponsored by Google Ideas and the Council on Foreign Relations. Gathering former inner-city gang members, right-wing militants, violent nationalists, and “religious extremists” from all over the world together in one place, the event aimed to workshop technological solutions to the problem of “violent extremism.”19 What could go wrong?

Cohen’s world seems to be one event like this after another: endless soirees for the cross-fertilization of influence between elites and their vassals, under the pious rubric of “civil society.” …

Those “elites” are, ultimately, the billionaires in UK and U.S., and both of those two Governments function as a team to acquire control (by subversion, coup, sanctions, or invasion) over all countries that are not yet U.S./UK vassal nations — ultimately to include both Russia and China, as well as Iran in the Middle East, and all countries in the Western Hemisphere, and to replace international laws from the U.N., by the U.S./UK-imposed “rules-based international order,” which will serve billionaires in the U.S. and UK, which billionaires will dictate those “rules,” so that other billionaires will need to comply with them — and, of course, the billionaires in America and UK will always then remain on top (and the publics everywhere will be exploited by UK/U.S.’s billionaires, and not ONLY by their own nation’s billionaires). (The local billionaires always get a cut, but the U.S./UK billionaires — the imperial billionaires — get a cut from the entire empire. That’s the way empires work. The pyramid builds as high as they can make it. Therefore, in an empire, the public always get less, because multiple hierarchical layers of billionaires take the profits, and less remains for the workers and the consumers. From a business standpoint, monopoly and oligopoly result, which is terrific for the aristocrats at the top — the imperial billionaires.)

Reading that Assange article is to experience a deep dive into America’s Deep State, the actually Cecil Rhodes founded (in 1877) organization (set up by Rhodes to take over the world whenever he would die, which happened in 1902, and the Rhodes Trust was then promptly established, run by England’s aristocracy, but planned by Rhodes to take back the United States, which happened on 25 July 1945 — and then to take over the world). That excerpt from Assange’s article is less than 8% of the entire article, which, with its live-online sources (in its footnotes) is, alone, an entire book if not a Ph.D. course in how today’s world actually works, and where it is heading, which direction is very much where Rhodes, starting in 1877, wanted it to be heading: to become a single hegemonic global empire.

Here is the U.S. State Department’s biography of Jared Cohen, on 21 August 2008, which was while George W. Bush was America’s President, and shortly before the Rhodes scholar Bill Clinton’s wife Hillary was to lead the State Department under the Rhodesist (but not Rhodes scholar — he was instead Ford Foundation and CIA) Barack Obama:

Jared Cohen joined the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff in September 2006. He is responsible for counter-terrorism, counter-radicalization, youth and education, public diplomacy, Muslim world outreach, and the Maghreb. Prior to joining the Policy Planning Staff, Jared received his B.A. from Stanford University and his M.Phil in International Relations from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar. While at Oxford, he spent substantial amounts of time in Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon where he looked at youth in the Islamic world and how they view themselves and their changing role in the world after 9/11. He has also traveled extensively throughout Africa looking at issues related to conflict resolution, genocide, and democracy. Jared is author of the books Children of Jihad: A Young American’s Travels Among the Youth of the Middle East (Penguin Books/Gotham Division) and One Hundred Days of Silence: America and the Rwanda Genocide (Rowman & Littlefield). Additional publications include “The Passive Revolution: Is Political Resistance Dead or Alive in Iran” (Hoover Digest, 2005) and “Iran’s Young Opposition” (SAIS Review, 2006). He frequently appears in the media to talk about issues related to youth and has been featured in the New Yorker, appeared on The Colbert Report, CNN, ABC, Fox News, NPR, MSNBC, BBC, Comedy Central, and a variety of other TV and radio programs both domestic and international. He is fluent in Swahili.

Wikipedia notes also his posts at Goldman Sachs and at the Council on Foreign Relations, plus that he had been “an advisor to Condoleezza Rice and later Hillary Clinton.” His twitter site hints that he is eager for regime-change both in Iran and in Panama. Also, on 23 October 2022, he tweeted: “After a 20 hour train ride from Warsaw, finally made it to #kyiv for discussions with President Zelensky of #Ukraine. We discussed the state of the war, the challenges ahead and the opportunities to begin thinking about postwar reconstruction for the day when victory comes.” He is saying that victory will come, Russia will be defeated, and America (and its EU allies — whose economies are now actually collapsing due to the cutting off of the cheap energy supplies they used to get from Russia) will fund the reconstruction cost for Ukraine — none of which will happen. (Four months ago, that reconstruction-cost was estimated at three-quarters of a trillion dollars.) Neocons are always predicting “victory.” And they’ve been wrong every time. But the billionaires keep funding their careers. Assange’s article said of the people who had visited him on that day in May of 2011, “They will tell you that open-mindedness is a virtue, but all perspectives that challenge the exceptionalist drive at the heart of American foreign policy will remain invisible to them.” Assange now knew that he had learned that about them (their neoconservative aims) too late, and that the information he has supplied to Schmidt and Cohen on that occasion might have been used by them in their subsequent regime-change operations in Ukraine and/or Syria.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor, is also a Rhodes scholar. And he was Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s geostrategist, top advisor, and behind-the-scenes operative for the U.S. to take over the world; so, he and Jared Cohen were perhaps the two top people while Obama was President. And both are top foreign-affairs planners for Joe Biden. But Victoria Nuland, who planned and headed the down-and-dirty parts of the coup in Ukraine, and of the regime-change campaign in Syria, was also extremely influential under Obama, and remains extremely powerful under Biden. When John Kerry became Secretary of State during Obama’s second term, Nuland became officially Kerry’s #2, but (and Kerry didn’t know this) received her orders directly from the White House, which basically sidelined (and embarrassed) the less bloodthirsty Kerry, especially regarding both Ukraine and Syria policies.

Furthermore: Google corporation was itself created by the U.S. Deep State and especially by its operatives at CIA and the Pentagon.

While Trump was President, he continued Obama’s foreign policies except made Iran policy even worse. Biden continues Trump’s foreign policies. All U.S. Presidents since at least George W. Bush have been, and are, strongly neoconservative, and hire only neoconservatives to run U.S. foreign policies. It’s entirely bipartisan. Only the rhetoric changes. (That’s why Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize: his rhetoric was very appealing to the Nobel Committee — he was a much more skillful liar than the others were. Only the lies change; the policies don’t.)

America, ever since 25 July 1945, has been controlled by this unelected, bipartisan, deeply neoconservative, obsessively imperialistic, behind-the-scenes operation, which works for America’s billionaires — especially for the ones who own controlling interests in America’s international corporations. These operatives work for (and are extremely profitable for) those individuals, who are America’s Deep State. But the operatives are only those billionaires’ servants, not the nation’s ultimate masters, who are those billionaires. People such as Jared Cohen and Jake Sullivan are servants to America’s billionaires. And those billionaires are the people whom the U.S. Government actually represents.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

