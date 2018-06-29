Many dead, several more in critical condition after shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland

A gunman entered the newsroom facilities at the Capital Gazette and opened fire on people inside. Reports indicate that the gunman used a shotgun to fire through the glass door to the office and then opened fire further on multiple employees.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis wrote on Twitter as he waited to be interviewed by police. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

The police responded with great speed to the shooting, arriving on the scene between 60 and 90 seconds after the incident began. The shooter reportedly reloaded and continued firing for some time during the attack, but then stopped for reasons yet unknown.

When the police arrived, they surrounded the shooter, who was then taken into custody. At the time of this report, the police reported in a press conference shown on Fox News that the shooter was alive and being interrogated.

Five fatalities are reported presently with more people reported as gravely injured. The building is now reported as “tactically secure”, meaning that the police on scene confirm that there are no other shooters there. However, obviously the issue now is reuniting survivors with their families, and investigating the incident further.

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.