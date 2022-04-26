in Latest, Video

Macron Wins Election in Crumbling Immobile France

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron Wins Election in Crumbling Immobile France
Alexander Mercouris

buddha9
buddha9
April 26, 2022

the term ‘Racist’ is the key here Alexander, not the right wing thing . Many on the left simply use that word to disqualify anyone other than the centre.

charles smith
charles smith
April 26, 2022

What I find interesting is the lack of questioning of the legitimacy of the election. The last presidential election in the U.S. was fraught with discord, mostly involving claims of fraudulent vote counting. So much so that one wonders if any elections in the U.S.will be considered legitimate, by a substantial portion of U.S.society, for the foreseeable future. Is this really not an isssue in France and other European countries?

