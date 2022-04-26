in Latest, Video

Ukraine War Expanding to Moldova as Ukraine’s Donbass Commanders Complain of ‘Desperate Situation’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

waine
waine
April 26, 2022

That Russian commander is right, it’s time for Russia to really go for it, The Ukies are desperate and they will try anything to bring the west into the conflict.

