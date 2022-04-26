The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blinken, Russian economy in shambles. Putin, inflation slowing down. Russian tree canceled. Update 1
Topic 514
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Affirmative Action low-IQ Secretary of “Defense” joined by Stinkin’ Blinken, the most punchable looking small hat on the planet finally proclaim officially what this was all about. Proxy war, right down to the last Ukrainian.