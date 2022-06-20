in Latest, Video

Macron suffers big defeat in France. Colombia shifts left, as Biden faces trouble in South America

219 Views 7 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron suffers big defeat in France. Colombia shifts left, as Biden faces trouble in South America
The Duran: Episode 1312

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

UK ground war with Russia. Lithuania pokes the bear. Macron loses majority. Update 1