in Latest, Video

Ukraine Further Restricts Russian Culture, EU Blocks Rail Transport to Kaliningrad, As Russia Continues Donbass Offensive

518 Views 12 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Further Restricts Russian Culture, EU Blocks Rail Transport to Kaliningrad, As Russia Continues Donbass Offensive
News Topic 529

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
June 20, 2022

Great

0
Reply

Macron suffers big defeat in France. Colombia shifts left, as Biden faces trouble in South America