in Latest, Video

UK ground war with Russia. Lithuania pokes the bear. Macron loses majority. Update 1

467 Views 9 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UK ground war with Russia. Lithuania pokes the bear. Macron loses majority. Update 1
Topic 592

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
buddha9
buddha9
June 20, 2022

you two guys are great at most analysis but you are absolute shite when it comes to analysing the left — it would help if you didn’t buy into stupid american notions of woke as left and liberals as left — you could start there — but right now you have no authority on these matters because you don’t grasp them or appear to want to — it keeps you trapped in a very traditional view of politics

0
Reply
Sara
Sara
June 20, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.profit97.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
-1
Reply

Major Deflationary Tsunami Has Begun | Watch Closely