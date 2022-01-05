in Latest, Video

Macron says quiet part out loud. French will submit ‘until the end’

Europe, vaccination, présidentielle… Emmanuel Macron se livre à nos lecteurs

EXCLUSIF. Le président de la République a répondu pendant un peu plus de deux heures aux questions de sept lecteurs du Parisien-Aujourd’hui en France. Des anti-vaccins au discours de l’extrême droite, en passant par l’écologie et la sécurité, il n’a éludé aucun sujet.

The head of state outlined an unconventional strategy, saying the French government is intentionally making life unbearable for the unvaccinated to convince them to receive the jab French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that deliberately ‘pissing off’ the unvaccinated will persuade more citizens to take their Covid-19 shots, saying he is doing all he can to eliminate vax skeptics from public life.

Alex Christoforou

remo
remo
January 5, 2022

O,Macron !
You’ve been pissing me off for ages.

