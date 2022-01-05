The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron says quiet part out loud. French will submit ‘until the end’
Europe, vaccination, présidentielle… Emmanuel Macron se livre à nos lecteurs
EXCLUSIF. Le président de la République a répondu pendant un peu plus de deux heures aux questions de sept lecteurs du Parisien-Aujourd’hui en France. Des anti-vaccins au discours de l’extrême droite, en passant par l’écologie et la sécurité, il n’a éludé aucun sujet.
Macron vows to ‘piss off’ the jab-free into submission
The head of state outlined an unconventional strategy, saying the French government is intentionally making life unbearable for the unvaccinated to convince them to receive the jab French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that deliberately ‘pissing off’ the unvaccinated will persuade more citizens to take their Covid-19 shots, saying he is doing all he can to eliminate vax skeptics from public life.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
O,Macron !
You’ve been pissing me off for ages.