The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Finland and Sweden flirt with NATO membership to counter Russia

The Duran: Episode 1185

Finnish PM, President on NATO: Finland Should Keep Options Open, May Join at Will

Finnish PM, President on NATO: Finland Should Keep Options Open, May Join at Will While formally retaining its non-alignment from the Cold War-era, Finland has been inching closer to the alliance through various joint drills and training activities, the acquisition of US-made equipment and allowing NATO to use its land, airspace and territorial waters; along with Sweden, it enjoys the status of special partner.

Sweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia

Sweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia Claims by officials and media in the US and NATO that Russia has concentrated up to 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and is preparing to invade have sunk relations between Moscow and the Western bloc to new lows. Russia adamantly…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report