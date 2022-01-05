The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Concerned as Protests Grip Key Ally Kazakhstan Ahead of Talks with US
News Topic 381
Meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev
Meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Nazarbayev, We are delighted to welcome you here in Russia, in St Petersburg. Thank you for coming. I have to say, and you know it well, that when we gather with our colleagues to discuss any matter related to the development of the EAEU, the Eurasian Economic Union, we always remember that the idea belonged to you.
Meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
The agenda included, in part, discussions on the further development of bilateral relations in such areas as education, energy and digitalisation. Vladimir Putin invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to come on a visit to Russia early next year.
Protesters seize Kazakh president’s Almaty residence
Protesters seize Kazakh president’s Almaty residence
NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Protesters have seized the Almaty residence of Kazakhstan’s president, the zakon.kz news portal reported on Wednesday citing eyewitnesses. Earlier media reports said that several thousand protesters were trying to break into the premises of the residence.
Kazakh president vows ‘tough’ response to violent protests
Kazakh president vows ‘tough’ response to violent protests
Mass protests gripping Central Asian country will meet a ‘tough’ response, president warns Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has vowed a strong response to violence seen during ongoing nationwide protests on Wednesday. Tokayev added he has assumed the post of the head of the country’s Security Council.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.