Macron in Moscow Accepts Need for Security Guarantees, Admits ‘Past Mistakes’, Casts Doubt on Ukraine NATO/EU Membership, Supports ‘Full’ Implementation of Minsk Accord
News conference following Russian-French talks
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, ladies and gentlemen, It is a pleasure to welcome you to the Kremlin and to host the President of the French Republic, Mr Emmanuel Macron in Russia.
Ukraine under pressure to bow to Russian demands after meeting with Emmanuel Macron
It also requires several amendments to Ukrainian laws and constitution designed to re-integrate the Russian-controlled separatist “republics”, which broke away during the 2014-2015 war, back into Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say privately that those provisions would fatally undermine the country’s sovereignty by granting the Kremlin a lever to control both foreign and domestic policy, and so unpopular with the public they could trigger the collapse of any government that tried to implement them.
