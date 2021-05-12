Macron fights UK over fishing rights. French military sends second WARNING letter to Macron
The Duran: Episode 967
‘Civil war is brewing in France and you know it’: French military launches another salvo at Macron with new open letter
https://www.rt.com/news/523363-france-military-civil-war/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
You can wait for it, the Micron-Regime + their neoliberal/globalist Elite/Oligarch cronies + partners in crimes will cheat rigg manipulate + play all sort of very dirty fraudulent tricks at the next elections accompanied by massive biased MSM propaganda campaigns, as if there’s no tomorrow and made the so-called ‘Democracy’ to a total farce as if the EU-Farce isn’t enough – the usual fraudulent/corrupt/criminal neoliberal/globalist way.