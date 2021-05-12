in Latest, Video

Keir Starmer fails. Is this the end of the Labour Party?

12 Views 2 Comments

Keir Starmer fails. Is this the end of the Labour Party?
The Duran: Episode 968
The Duran: Episode 968

Is Angela Rayner’s admission about Keir Starmer the honesty Labour needs to win back the Red Wall?

Is Angela Rayner’s admission about Keir Starmer the honesty Labour needs to win back the Red Wall?

In a remarkably frank interview, Angela Rayner admits voters don’t know what Keir Starmer “stands for.” Honesty and creative tension that could be productive and help rebuild Labour ‘s appeal, not least in the “Red Wall”? Or a glimpse of the destructive real tensions between Labour’s leader and his deputy?

