Keir Starmer fails. Is this the end of the Labour Party?
Is Angela Rayner’s admission about Keir Starmer the honesty Labour needs to win back the Red Wall?
In a remarkably frank interview, Angela Rayner admits voters don’t know what Keir Starmer “stands for.” Honesty and creative tension that could be productive and help rebuild Labour ‘s appeal, not least in the “Red Wall”? Or a glimpse of the destructive real tensions between Labour’s leader and his deputy?
