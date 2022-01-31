The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron Breaking With Washington? Call to Putin Talks of ‘Pan-Europe Security Dialogue’, While New German Centre Right Leader Acknowledges Russian Interests

News Topic 405

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron The leaders exchanged views on the measures that both countries are taking to combat the coronavirus. The main topic of conversation, though, was the issue of providing Russia with long-term and legally binding security guarantees, including in the wake of recent Russia-US talks in Geneva and a NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels.

How Emmanuel Macron can end the threat of war in Europe – Responsible Statecraft

How Emmanuel Macron can end the threat of war in Europe – Responsible Statecraft How Emmanuel Macron can end the threat of war in Europe The French president can borrow a phrase from Charles de Gaulle and say ‘non’ to Ukraine joining NATO. President Emmanuel Macron of France can end the present threat of war in Europe with just four words: J’ai dit: Non (“I have said: No”).

Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader

Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT – Germany’s CDU leader BERLIN, January 30. /TASS/. Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), believes that Europe will make a mistake if it attempts to disconnect Russia from the international payment system SWIFT, he said in an interview published by the Die Welt daily on Saturday.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report