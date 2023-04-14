The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lula in China, ditch USD. EU can’t find Russian assets. NYT, WaPo, FBI find 21 yr. old ‘leaker’ U/1
Topic 928
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Manchin, what a clown LOL