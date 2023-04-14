Leaked Docs – What’s the Truth? – Larry Johnson

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A former CIA officer explains that the arrested airman did not have access to the leaked docs. He suspects this is a White House op.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Good interview, the amount of publicity this leak gets in mainstream media makes it clear someone wants to use it politically. A great purge in Pentagon?