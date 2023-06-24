Lukashenko saves the day. Prigozhin calls off mutiny. U/3

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I think you emphasize some things too much, my opinion, on other hand I think you have done a great job putting this personal implosion in the right perspective and summing up really well.
As you and Alexander said Putin needed to meet Prigozhin and talk it through with him, not relieve him of his command through official channels. Prigozhin has given much to Russia and it required the personal touch.
Definitely a psyop to prove to the collective West that Putin is more popular than ever and squash forever the Washington hopes of regime change. I also still think that it was to accomplish a round up of CIA assets. Khordokovsky apparently put out a call to certain people to support Prygozhin. I’m willing to bet that those people who received emails or calls from Khordokovsky found the FSB waiting outside their front doors afterwards. I wonder if the Ukrainians have massed again at the front line because they expected some weakness with the absence of Wagner. NATO must know… Read more »