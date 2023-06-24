Russia supports Putin. Modi meets Biden. Podolyak, this is not Netflix. Duda, wild animal. U/2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I see the Kremlin announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin would leave for Belarus and Russia would not prosecute either him or the group’s members.
Hopefully, the Russians assassinate him in Belarus, before he flees to his NATO handlers in the West and send the rest of the Wagner scum on suicide missions deep inside Ukraine or send them back to the hell hole jails where Prigozhin found them.
I think Duda has small penis sydrome.