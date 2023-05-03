Louise Clifford (1971-2023)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The death has been announced of Louise Clifford, the only child of the late Max Clifford.

The story and ultimately the downfall of publicity guru Max Clifford has been covered at length by the mainstream media though not truthfully for the most part. Clifford was one of the many victims of the Operation Yewtree witch-hunt launched in the wake of allegations made against Jimmy Savile, who being dead was in no position to defend himself. Due to some of his dodgy though perfectly legal activities, Clifford did not have an army of supporters like the falsely accused Rolf Harris. He was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison; like Rolf he was able to ward off subsequent false allegations, but unlike Rolf, who was released in May 2017, he died in prison aged 74.

If Clifford lacked supporters, the one person who never failed or doubted him for one moment was his daughter. Louise Elizabeth Clifford was born in June 197l; her mother was Max Clifford’s first wife Elizabeth, who died in 2003. His second wife divorced him due to the scandal, but Louise never faltered.

Although she never married, she had a wide circle of friends of both sexes, but Max was the true love of her life, and it is not difficult to see why. Louise was one of those unfortunate people who suffer from rheumatism at an early age. When she was just six she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, now known as with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. This is a far more serious condition than that which affects many of us who are fortunate to live to a decent old age, and would dominate her for the rest of her life. Her teen years were particularly difficult; it is best not to describe the medical procedures she had to undergo, but all the time her father was there.

In spite of her medical problems, Louise moved to Bournemouth alone to study at its University and walked across the stage during her graduation after being taken there in a wheelchair. Unsurprisingly, she followed her father into the PR business; she continued to live with her parents and in spite of or rather because of her disability she became an enthusiastic swimmer.

After her father’s conviction she started her own PR company, Borne Media, which appeared to have been successful until like countless other successful companies it was trashed by the covid lockdowns. It is currently dormant, but it remains to be seen if it will continue.

After her father’s death, Louise excoriated the Prison Service for his treatment; she also fought his appeal posthumously, but that was rejected in 2019. Max Clifford was once a very wealthy man but the subsequent civil actions by his alleged victims reduced his estate considerably. His second wife having abandoned him, he left everything to his beloved daughter. Louise died of cancer like her mother and will be grieved by many. No announcements have yet been made for her funeral.

Louise Elizabeth Clifford born Wimbledon, June 1, 1971, died London, May 2, 2023.

