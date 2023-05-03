The Pending WW III Resolution In Congress to Defend Ukraine Against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On April 25th, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) and Ranking Member Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-09) introduced the Ukraine Victory Resolution in the House of Representatives. Then, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (CT) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), along with Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC), introduced the same resolution in the Senate. It states that U.S. policy is to assure Ukraine’s victory against the Russian invasion, and that, if Ukraine fails to defeat Russia there, then the U.S. Government will guarantee that Russia will be defeated in Ukraine. It is not yet a formal U.S. declaration of war against Russia, but commits the U.S. to going to war against Russia if Russia wins its war in Ukraine. In other words: it says that there will be WW III if Russia wins in Ukraine. If this Resolution becomes U.S. law, then there will be only two possibilities: either Ukraine will defeat Russia in Ukraine, or else America will go to war against Russia thereby producing WW III.

Original cosponsors of the resolution in the House of Representatives also include: Mike Lawler (NY-17), Richard Hudson (NC-09), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Mike Quigley (IL-05), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Bill Pascrell (NJ-08), Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27), Brendan Boyle (PA-02), Lloyd Doggett (TX-37), Deborah Ross (NC-02), Jim Costa (CA-21), David Trone (MD-06), Joe Morelle (NY-25), Susan Wild (PA-07), and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

The Resolution says: “it is the policy of the United States to see Ukraine victorious against the invasion and restored to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.” This means that unless Russia will return to Ukraine all of the land that it now is controlling within what had been the 1991 borders of Ukraine, which includes Crimea, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, there will be World War Three between America and Russia.

Consequently, I phoned my two U.S. Senators and one member of the House to tell each, that every member of Congress has the most solemn obligation not only to vote against this prelude to WW III, but to state publicly that it is insane, for the following 5 reasons:

1. To place the entire world at severe risk in order to assure that Russia will be defeated in Ukraine is insane and is psychopathic, and is stupid if not viciously evil.

2. It would be viciously evil if only because the war in Ukraine started with the U.S. coup during 20-27 February 2014 when the Obama Administration overthrew the democratically elected leader of Ukraine in a very violent coup, which was carried out behind the scenes by U.S.-trained Ukrainian rabidly racist-fascist anti-Russian white-supremacist ideological nazis who had their organizational origins back during WW II fighting with Germany’s Nazis to cleanse away Jews and defeat Russia, which had been America’s key ally during WW II.

3. There is even a smoking gun recording of Obama’s agent planning and directing the coup, Victoria Nuland, instructing the U.S. Ambassador in Kiev on 27 January 2014 whom to place in charge of Ukraine’s government after the democratically elected Ukrainian President gets overthrown — and that person, “Yatsenyuk,” did become appointed exactly a month later.

4. The reason for Obama’s coup was in order to get into NATO the one country whose border is the nearest of all to The Kremlin, being just 300 miles away from Moscow. In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, America refused to allow the possibility that Soviet missiles would be only a 30-minute missile flight (1,131 miles) away from a blitz nuclear attack beheading America’s central command in Washington DC. The present version is instead about the possibility that American nuclear missiles might become placed in Ukraine only a 5-minute missile flight (317 miles) away from blitz-beheading Russia’s central command in Moscow. Putin won’t accept something that would be even more dangerous to Russians than JFK rejected in October 1962 as being a national-security threat to Americans.

5. Putin tried to prevent the necessity of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, by on 17 December 2021 seeking a promise from both the U.S. Government and its NATO anti-Russian military alliance NOT EVER to allow Ukraine into NATO, but, on 7 January 2022 got firm rejections from both, which made inevitable then that Russia would invade Ukraine in order to achieve by force what America refused even to negotiate with Russia about Russia’s central national-security concern (which mirrored JFK’s for America in 1962).

Any member of Congress who fails to condemn publicly, and to explain the insanity of the Ukraine Victory Resolution, doesn’t belong in Congress, because that person is a mortal threat to the entire world. This proposed law must not pass.

Please forward this article on to your two Senators and one House member.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

