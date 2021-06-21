Mouse Wants To Make Up With Bear: London Floats Putin-Johnson Summit
A summit between Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin might be possible if Russia’s president ceases “malign activity” against the UK and its allies, the defence secretary has signalled. Ben Wallace said it was important to offer a “path out, a path to improvement” and called a landmark meeting between Mr Putin and US President Joe Biden this week a “really welcome start”.
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is possible if the British authorities have “political will.” “No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible.
What would be the outcome of this? The Brits a even far more russophobe than the Neocons. Probably the Brits will outrival the US in creating another useless trainwreck.