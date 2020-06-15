Lockdown Regime Deaths: The True Cost of LOKIN-20

by Iain Davis
The Lockdown regime, ushered in by the UK government on March 23rd and enacted into Law on March 25th, appears to have led to the premature deaths of tens of thousands of people in the UK. In my previous post LOKIN-20 The Lockdown Regime Causes Increasing Health Concerns we discussed the likelihood that the Lockdown would cause significant excess mortality.
With the release of the latest report on non COVID 19 related deaths from the Office of National Statistics we can now start to see the scale of those deaths.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.