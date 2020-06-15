in Links, Latest

STUDIES: 60% of people naturally RESISTANT to SARS-COV2

New research suggests majority of people may already have resistance based on previous infections

A new study has found that Sars-Cov-2, the virus linked to Covid19, maybe five times more widespread than previously thought, and therefore five times less deadly.

The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University Hospital in Zurich, is titled: “Systemic and mucosal antibody secretion specific to SARS-CoV-2 during mild versus severe COVID-19”, and found that Sars-Cov-2-specific antibodies only appear in the most severe cases, or about 1 out of 5.

Covid-19covid-19 immunity

